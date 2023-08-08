Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ministry: Russia has damaged over 760 cultural heritage sites in Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova August 8, 2023 3:44 AM 2 min read
Shrapnel holes dot the wall of a cultural centre damaged by Russian shelling in the Chernechynska community in Sumy Oblast, northeastern Ukraine. (Photo credit should read Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Russian forces have damaged at least 763 cultural heritage sites in unoccupied regions of Ukraine since Feb. 24 2022, according to Ukraine's Culture Ministry. The highest number of damaged sites have been recorded in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Kyiv and Odesa oblasts.

Of those 763 are at least 255 architectural landmarks, 185 historical sites, 19 monumental art sites, 18 sites of archeological significance. The information presented by the ministry spans the beginning of ther war to July 25, 2023.

The total number of damaged cultural heritage sites due to Russia’s war is vastly higher, as the current count does not include Russian-occupied territories or where hostilities are ongoing, the ministry said.

Earlier, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said that as of July 26, at least 274 cultural sites had been damaged during the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This included 117 religious sites, 27 museums, 98 buildings of historical and/or artistic interest, 19 monuments, 12 libraries, and one archive.

After Russian strikes against Odesa's historical center, which was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site earlier this year, the organization highlighted that the intentional destruction of cultural sites may amount to a war crime, "as acknowledged also by the United Nations Security Council — of which the Russian Federation is a permanent member."

Author: Olena Goncharova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.