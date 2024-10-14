Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, NATO, Nuclear arms, Military, The Netherlands, Denmark, United Kingdom, Belgium
Edit post

NATO holding annual nuclear drills involving 2,000 troops, 60 aircraft

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 14, 2024 10:54 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: A Belgium F-16 jet fighter takes part in the NATO Air Nuclear drill "Steadfast Noon" (its regular nuclear deterrence exercise) at the Kleine-Brogel air base in Belgium on Oct. 18, 2022. (Kenzo Tribouilllard/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO begins its annual nuclear exercises, Steadfast Noon, on Oct. 14, involving nuclear-capable fighter jets but not live weaponry.

The two-week drills will involve over 2,000 military personnel and 60 aircraft from eight airbases. They will take place in Belgium, the Netherlands, and in the airspace over Denmark, the U.K., and the North Sea, with 13 NATO countries sending aircraft to participate.

The routine drills come amid heightened tensions as Russia changed its nuclear doctrine, lowering the threshold for its nuclear response.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly made nuclear threats against Ukraine and its Western partners since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. The threats have failed to materialize, and Russia continues to wage its all-out war without using its nuclear arsenal.

"Nuclear deterrence is the cornerstone of Allied security," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

"Steadfast Noon is an important test of the Alliance's nuclear deterrent and sends a clear message to any adversary that NATO will protect and defend all Allies."

The drills involve various aircraft, including bombers, fighter escorts, refueling aircraft, and planes capable of reconnaissance and electronic warfare.

This year, the first F-35A from the Dutch Air Force was declared ready to perform nuclear roles.

German opposition leader would deliver Taurus to Ukraine after certain steps
At first, there should be an appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop attacking civilian targets in Ukraine. If Moscow does not concede, Ukraine should be free to use already delivered weapons without restrictions, said the German opposition leader.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.