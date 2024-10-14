NATO holding annual nuclear drills involving 2,000 troops, 60 aircraft

This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO begins its annual nuclear exercises, Steadfast Noon, on Oct. 14, involving nuclear-capable fighter jets but not live weaponry.

The two-week drills will involve over 2,000 military personnel and 60 aircraft from eight airbases. They will take place in Belgium, the Netherlands, and in the airspace over Denmark, the U.K., and the North Sea, with 13 NATO countries sending aircraft to participate.

The routine drills come amid heightened tensions as Russia changed its nuclear doctrine, lowering the threshold for its nuclear response.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly made nuclear threats against Ukraine and its Western partners since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. The threats have failed to materialize, and Russia continues to wage its all-out war without using its nuclear arsenal.

"Nuclear deterrence is the cornerstone of Allied security," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

"Steadfast Noon is an important test of the Alliance's nuclear deterrent and sends a clear message to any adversary that NATO will protect and defend all Allies."

The drills involve various aircraft, including bombers, fighter escorts, refueling aircraft, and planes capable of reconnaissance and electronic warfare.

This year, the first F-35A from the Dutch Air Force was declared ready to perform nuclear roles.