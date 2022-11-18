State Emergency Service: Nearly 30% of Ukrainian territory is mined

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Serhii Kruk, who heads Ukraine's State Emergency Service, about 30% of Ukrainian territory is mined. That equals about two areas of Austria, he said.

"The area and volumes of mining in the territory of Ukraine have increased ten times compared to the pre-war period," Kruk said.

On Nov. 14, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said that Russian troops mined "nearly everything" in the recently liberated Kherson and asked people to avoid gathering in the central part of the city as sappers needed to demine it first.

