State Emergency Service: 2 gas service workers killed by cave-in during repair work in Kharkiv

by Nate Ostiller December 4, 2023 10:59 PM 1 min read
Rescue workers at the scene of the cave-in on Dec. 4 in Kharkiv, where two gas service workers were killed. (State Emergency Service/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two gas service workers doing repairs on an underground gas pipeline in Kharkiv were killed after their workspace caved in, the State Emergency Service reported on Dec. 4.

The two workers, men aged 42 and 48, were buried under loose earth while working on the pipeline. More than 30 rescue workers were quickly summoned, but the two men were already dead.

The State Emergency Service said the matter was being investigated, but did not clarify what caused the collapse of the underground chamber the workers were doing repair work in.

Ukrainian municipal workers, firefighters, and those working with the State Emergency Service have seen the inherent stresses of their jobs exacerbated by Russia's full-scale invasion.

Two rescue workers from Ukraine's State Emergency Service were killed by Russian shelling on Nov. 15 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast while putting out a fire caused by earlier Russian missile attacks.

6:05 PM

Finland plans to ban Russian LNG from 2025.

Finland plans to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) from next year, Finnish Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkanen told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Jan. 5.
4:12 PM

Sweden to withdraw aid to Mali over stance toward Russia.

"When we cooperate with other countries, we also want those countries to cooperate with Sweden, but Mali's military junta instead turns to Russia and supports its full-scale war against Ukraine," said Johan Forssel, Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Cooperation.
Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 4, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
