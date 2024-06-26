Skip to content
State Department confirms death of US embassy employee in Kyiv

by Kateryna Denisova June 26, 2024 11:39 PM 1 min read
U.S Embassy in Kyiv. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Anatolii Siryk/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An employee of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine died in Kyiv, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a briefing on June 26.

His confirmation came after reports that the American diplomat's body was found at the Hilton Hotel in Ukraine's capital on June 25.

"We can confirm the death of the U.S. government employee who was under the chief of mission authority at the embassy in Kyiv. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our colleague," Miller said.

Ukrainska Pravda wrote, citing its unnamed sources, that no traces of violence were found and that the diplomat's death was due to natural causes.

Miller confirmed this, adding he could not provide further comments on the situation.

US Embassy: Ukraine may no longer allow men with dual citizenship leave country
As of June 1, Ukraine may no longer allow certain men with dual U.S.-Ukrainian citizenship aged between 18 and 60 to leave the country, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said on June 4.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Kateryna Denisova
