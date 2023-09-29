US State Department: American weapons are used properly by Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Weapons that Ukraine receives to counter Russian aggression are used properly, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a press briefing on Sept. 28. There were no cases of the weaponry falling into the wrong hands.

Since January 2021, the U.S. has invested more than $44.5 billion in security assistance to to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This includes more than $43.9 billion since Russia’s launched its full-scale invasion against Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The latest round of security assistance to Ukraine worth $325 million was announced on Sept. 21. The package included $128 million in new weapons and equipment and $197 in military aid under previously authorized drawdowns.

Miller stressed that the U.S. has crucial procedures for accountability surrounding the provision of American arms and military aid to Ukraine.

"We have important accountability mechanisms in place for U.S. arms and U.S. military assistance that we supply to Ukraine," Miller said. "We have strict oversight mechanisms that we’ve put in place. That also applies to humanitarian and economic aid that we’ve provided. And we’ve seen no diversion of those arms at this point."