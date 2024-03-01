State Border Guard: Polish farmers completely block Medyka-Shehyni border crossing

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish farmers have completely blocked the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing around 1 p.m. on March 1, State Border Guard spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said on national television.



"As the Polish side informed us, Polish farmers rejected to pass any trucks in the direction of Ukraine or out of it," Demchenko said.

Polish farmers started a new wave of protests in February in response to Ukrainian agricultural imports and the disagreement over the EU's Green Deal.

The ongoing protests continue to threaten Ukraine-Poland relations, as some protestors dumped Ukrainian crops and displayed anti-Ukrainian slogans.

According to Demchenko, earlier on Feb. 29, only 47 trucks passed the border in both directions.

The number of trucks crossing the border has declined at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint as well, the spokesperson added.

"Within a day, 111 trucks which were going from Poland to Ukraine crossed the border. As before, no trucks going from Ukraine to Poland were allowed to cross there. The figures of passings in the direction of Poland had been equal to zero for the last two days," Demchenko said.

Earlier on Feb. 20, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko appealed to Polish authorities to assess the legality of the ongoing blockade and to take steps against anti-Ukrainian rhetoric and actions surrounding the protests.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk rejected President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposal to meet at their countries' border to solve the ongoing blockade led by Polish farmers.

Tusk said the Polish and Ukrainian governments agreed to meet in Warsaw on March 28.