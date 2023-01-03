SpaceX to launch Ukrainian nanosatellite into Earth orbit on Jan. 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. space company SpaceX will launch Ukrainian nanosatellite PolyITAN-HP-30 into the Earth orbit using a Falcon-9 vehicle on Jan. 3, Education and Science Ministry reported. The Kyiv Polytechnic Institute’s scientists created the satellite for the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence in 2021.

The satellite will be used to conduct a scientific experiment on the effectiveness of heat pipes as the main element of space vehicles’ thermal stabilization systems, according to the ministry.

The Ukrainian satellite launch within SpaceX’s Transporter 6 mission will take place from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 16:56 Kyiv time.

SpaceX is an American spacecraft manufacturer, launcher, and satellite communications corporation founded by Elon Musk.