Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, North Korea, Russia, Ukraine, South Korea, War
Edit post

North Korean troops possibly heading to front lines, language barrier causing problems, says South Korea

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 29, 2024 11:02 AM 2 min read
North Korean soldiers waving their national flags as they welcome Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after he landed at the airport in Pyongyang, North Korea on Oct. 18, 2023. (Kim Won Jin / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korean troops deployed to Russia may be headed to the front lines, South Korean officials said on Oct. 29 after a briefing by Seoul's intelligence agency.

Speaking at a press briefing, lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun did not say when they would likely arrive on the battlefield and said Pyongyong and Moscow's troops were being hindered by a language barrier.

"The Russian military was teaching the North Korean military some 100 Russian military terms such as 'back to your position,' 'fire' and 'launch'... but the North Korean military was struggling (to understand)," he said in comments reported by Reuters.

The assessment comes shortly after NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed on Oct. 28 that North Korea had sent troops to Russia following a meeting with South Korean defense and intelligence officials.

North Korea and Russia have strengthened ties since the full-scale war began, including signing a new mutual defense pact. Ukraine and Western governments have previously accused North Korea of providing weapons to Russia—allegations both Pyongyang and Moscow have denied.

The growing North Korean support for Russia's war, namely the dispatch of troops, sparked discussions in South Korea on revising internal legislation to allow military supplies to Ukraine.

A South Korean delegation will visit Ukraine in the second part of the week to share information on North Korea's troops in Russia and discuss cooperation, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Oct. 28, the Yonhap news agency reported.

"It is a grave situation where the actual deployment of North Korean troops to the front lines in Ukraine could happen sooner than expected," Yoon said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned earlier this month that Russia intends to deploy North Korean troops to the battlefield in the coming days.

Ukrainian military intelligence reported on Oct. 24 that approximately 12,000 North Korean troops, including 500 officers and three generals, were already in Russia and undergoing training at five military bases.

Ukraine expands long-range drone strikes target list, alcohol now on the menu
Ukraine faces a tricky dilemma as winter approaches. How can it disrupt an expected mass Russian missile campaign targeting the country’s infrastructure while simultaneously being barred from using Western-supplied weapons to strike deep inside Russia? Despite being limited to the use of long-ra…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:51 AM  (Updated: )

1 killed, 14 injured in Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih.

A Russian missile attack killed a 39-year-old man and injured 14 others, 10 of whom were hospitalized, Governor Serhii Lysak said. The strike damaged multiple buildings, including apartments, a school, and a clinic.
4:39 AM  (Updated: )

Russia attacks Kharkiv overnight, killing at least 4.

Four people — two women and two men — were killed in the attack, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. Their bodies were retrieved from the rubble of destroyed homes.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.