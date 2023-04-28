Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Slovak, Czech presidents arrive in Ukraine for joint visit

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 28, 2023 12:40 PM 2 min read
Czech President Petr Pavel and Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova on their way to Kyiv Oblast during their joint trip to Ukraine on April 28, 2023. (Zuzana Caputova/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Czech President Petr Pavel and his Slovak counterpart Zuzana Caputova came to Ukraine on the morning of April 28 for a joint visit, previously unannounced.

The two leaders arrived in Kyiv Oblast's Nemishaieve shortly after Russia's mass missile strike on Ukraine, Czech newspaper Dnes reported.

From there, they headed to Bucha and Borodianka, towns where thousands of Russian war crimes were documented. The presidents will also meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and other top Ukrainian officials.

"With Zuzana Caputova, we both perceive the value of freedom and justice. It is hard to see with your own eyes that Ukrainians are paying the highest price for it. The blood and lives of their own citizens," the Czech president wrote on Twitter. "In the fight against the aggressor, it protects what we have in common. That is why we will stand behind them."

This is Pavel's first visit to Ukraine since he became the Czech president. Pavel agreed on it with Kyiv shortly after the inauguration in March 2023.

"Our 1st joint visit abroad with President Pavel is to Ukraine, bringing a message of friendship, solidarity, and support. Slovakia, Czechia, and Ukraine share parts of common history — and we also share our common future," said Caputova.

"Tonight's shameful attacks on some Ukrainian cities, including the Dnipro or Uman, where innocent civilians died, remind us that we cannot afford to avert our eyes.," Caputova wrote on Facebook.

Russian forces launched another large-scale missile strike against Ukraine in the early hours of April 28, killing at least 12 civilians and injuring 23 more.

Czech, Polish, Slovak leaders pen letter calling for Ukraine’s postwar security guarantees
The prime ministers of Czechia, Poland, and Slovakia called for Ukraine’s postwar security guarantees in a joint letter published by Foreign Affairs on April 24.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.