Slovak, Czech presidents arrive in Ukraine for joint visit

Czech President Petr Pavel and his Slovak counterpart Zuzana Caputova came to Ukraine on the morning of April 28 for a joint visit, previously unannounced.

The two leaders arrived in Kyiv Oblast's Nemishaieve shortly after Russia's mass missile strike on Ukraine, Czech newspaper Dnes reported.

From there, they headed to Bucha and Borodianka, towns where thousands of Russian war crimes were documented. The presidents will also meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and other top Ukrainian officials.

"With Zuzana Caputova, we both perceive the value of freedom and justice. It is hard to see with your own eyes that Ukrainians are paying the highest price for it. The blood and lives of their own citizens," the Czech president wrote on Twitter. "In the fight against the aggressor, it protects what we have in common. That is why we will stand behind them."

This is Pavel's first visit to Ukraine since he became the Czech president. Pavel agreed on it with Kyiv shortly after the inauguration in March 2023.

"Our 1st joint visit abroad with President Pavel is to Ukraine, bringing a message of friendship, solidarity, and support. Slovakia, Czechia, and Ukraine share parts of common history — and we also share our common future," said Caputova.

"Tonight's shameful attacks on some Ukrainian cities, including the Dnipro or Uman, where innocent civilians died, remind us that we cannot afford to avert our eyes.," Caputova wrote on Facebook.

Russian forces launched another large-scale missile strike against Ukraine in the early hours of April 28, killing at least 12 civilians and injuring 23 more.