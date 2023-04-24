Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Czech, Polish, Slovak leaders pen letter calling for Ukraine's postwar security guarantees

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 24, 2023 10:42 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The prime ministers of Czechia, Poland, and Slovakia called for Ukraine to be given post-war security guarantees in a joint letter published by Foreign Affairs on April 24.

"Ukraine does not want to be at war with Russia. Nor do we. But it has become increasingly clear that Russia decided a long time ago that it is at war with us," Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger wrote.

According to the prime ministers, the full-scale invasion of Ukraine is the years-long culmination of political and hybrid warfare conducted by Russia.

The outcome of the war in Ukraine also has major ramifications for the security of the entire European continent, because "if Russia wins and Ukraine falls, Central Europe may well be next."

That is why peace must come "on Ukraine's terms," including the return of all Ukrainian territory under Russian occupation.

The prime ministers also wrote that aiding Ukraine is not to the detriment of countries' own defense capabilities and that "no type of conventional weapon should be excluded a priori," because with "every hesitation, every delay is dangerous for Ukraine. Giving it the leverage it needs to win is the best way to avoid protracted war."

Ukraine's postwar reconstruction primarily depends on its ability to defend itself against aggression in the future, and that means "NATO will have to answer difficult yet unavoidable questions about the alliance’s future, including its relationship to Ukraine and its future strategy on Russia," according to the prime ministers.

"Now is the time for the alliance to lay out a clear and credible path for Ukraine’s membership, if and when Kyiv wishes and when conditions allow. And until then, we must be ready to provide security guarantees, beyond political assurances, that prevent Ukraine from becoming a gray zone once and for all," Fiala, Morawiecki, and Heger added.

With that in mind, a policy of dialogue with Russia "should not be considered an end in itself" and therefore NATO, "as a political-military alliance, must be prepared to adjust its strategy (regarding Russia) on the go."

Stoltenberg says ‘Ukraine will join NATO,’ vows support despite Russia’s ‘reckless nuclear rhetoric’
Brussels – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg vowed on April 3 that the alliance would continue supporting Ukraine despite Russia’s “dangerous and reckless nuclear rhetoric.” He added that Kyiv can win the war and become a full-fledged NATO member one day. Responding to the Kyiv Independent a…
Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.