Shooting in Prague kills at least 15, injures 24

by Elsa Court December 21, 2023 7:14 PM 2 min read
An ambulance drives over a bridge towards the Charles University in central Prague, on Dec. 21, 2023. (Michal Cizek / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A shooting at Charles University in Prague has killed at least 15 people and injured 24 others, according to the Czech emergency services on Dec. 21.

The attacker, who was a university student and acted alone, is among the dead, according to the Czech police.

As of around 5 p.m. local time, 11 people had been seriously injured, eight were moderately injured, and five had received light injuries, Prague's Medical Emergency Services said on X.

The shooting took place at the Faculty of Arts on Jan Palach Square in Prague's Old Town at around 3 p.m.

The police said at a press briefing at 6 p.m. that the suspect was a 24-year-old from a village outside Prague, and that his father had been found dead earlier in the day.

"Information about injured Ukrainians has not yet been received," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said on X. "Ukrainian diplomats are in contact with Czech law enforcement officers."

"Shocking reports of tragic events in Prague," President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X.

"Innocent people were killed and injured. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims. I wish those injured a speedy recovery."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed her condolences to the families of the victims and said she was "shocked by the senseless violence."

Author: Elsa Court
