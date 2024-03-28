Shmyhal, Duda meet in Warsaw.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Polish President Andrzej Duda on March 28, as part of his official visit to Warsaw.

Before meeting with Duda, Shmyhal held talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on agricultural trade, an issue that sparked large-scale farmers' protests in Poland and a blockade on the border with Ukraine.

Poland and Ukraine agreed to search for "mutually satisfactory solutions" to issues related to agricultural trade, a joint communique between Shmyhal and Tusk said.

Shmyhal said on X that he thanked Duda "for his decisive and significant personal contribution to supporting Ukraine."

"We talked about helping Ukraine with weapons and combining our efforts for NATO and EU integration," Shmyhal said.

The conversation concerned "Poland's support for activities undertaken by Ukraine on its way to membership in the European Union and NATO," Duda said on X.

" Cooperation in the field of comprehensive military, financial and diplomatic support provided by Poland and its allies to the fighting Ukraine was also discussed."

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Poland committed support worth 4.301 billion euros ($4.64 billion) to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) of which is made up of military support.