Governor: Two people missing after Dnipro attack found alive and well

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people reported missing after a Russian attack on a residential building in the city of Dnipro on June 28 have been found alive and well, while the fate of several others is unknown, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said.

The mother and son who live in the destroyed nine-story building were not home at the time of the attack, according to the governor. He said they had contacted officials.

"Fortunately, they are fine," Lysak added.

Russian troops struck the apartment building in downtown Dnipro with a missile on June 28, destroying four floors. One person was killed and at least 12 wounded, the authorities reported.

The number of casualties can increase as the rescue operation is ongoing.

Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth-largest city, has served as a key logistics and humanitarian hub during the full-scale war.

Russian forces have carried out a number of deadly attacks against the city and the surrounding region since 2022.