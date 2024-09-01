Several injured in Russia's attack on Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least six people were injured, including a pregnant woman, overnight on Sept. 1 in Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast, regional governor Oleh Suniehubov reported.

Several buildings were damaged and a fire was reported following the attack, according to the governor.

Meanwhile, several Russian drones targeted Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight. Governor Serhii Lysak said that two drones were downed over the region and two people - a 72-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man - were injured in the attack.

Fires were reported following the attack that damaged power lines in the region, a gas station, an enterprise, several high-rises, close to a dozen homes, and a warehouse.

Ukrainian cities endure frequent Russian attacks that often result in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure, including energy systems.

Following a brief lull over the summer, which allowed Ukraine to restore some of its energy capacity, Russia has renewed its attacks in recent days, once again forcing restrictions on energy consumption. Russian drones and missiles have reportedly damaged about 50% of Ukraine's pre-war power generation capacity, based on government estimates.