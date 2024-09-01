The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Several injured in Russia's attack on Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk oblasts

by Olena Goncharova September 1, 2024 8:25 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A damaged household is seen in an undisclosed location in Kharkiv, Ukraine on May 2, 2024. (Yakiv Liashenko / The Kyiv Independent)
At least six people were injured, including a pregnant woman, overnight on Sept. 1 in Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast, regional governor Oleh Suniehubov reported.

Several buildings were damaged and a fire was reported following the attack, according to the governor.

Meanwhile, several Russian drones targeted Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight. Governor Serhii Lysak said that two drones were downed over the region and two people - a 72-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man - were injured in the attack.

Fires were reported following the attack that damaged power lines in the region, a gas station, an enterprise, several high-rises, close to a dozen homes, and a warehouse.

Ukrainian cities endure frequent Russian attacks that often result in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure, including energy systems.

Following a brief lull over the summer, which allowed Ukraine to restore some of its energy capacity, Russia has renewed its attacks in recent days, once again forcing restrictions on energy consumption. Russian drones and missiles have reportedly damaged about 50% of Ukraine's pre-war power generation capacity, based on government estimates.

Russia’s attack on Sumy Oblast leaves 1 killed, 4 injured
At least one person was killed and four people were wounded in a Russian attack on the Sumy district community on Aug. 31, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Olena Goncharova

Author: Olena Goncharova
Russian attack on Chasiv Yar kills 5.

Russian shelling struck a home and a high-rise building. Five men, aged 24-38, were killed as a result of the attack, said Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin.
