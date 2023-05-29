Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Several explosions reported in Kyiv, authorities say air defenses at work

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 29, 2023 4:17 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A number of explosions were heard in Kyiv just after 3 a.m. local time, as reported by a Kyiv Independent journalist. City Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on Telegram that first responders were en route to the Holosiivskyi District located in the southwestern part of Kyiv.

The mayor added that a missile was downed near Kyiv and air defense remains active.

Later Klitshcko reported that debris  from a number of Russian aerial objects that were shot over the capital in the early hours of May 29 fell onto the roof of a one-storey private residence in Kyiv’s Podilskyi District, as well as in the Sviatoshyn and Holosiivskyi districts.

No casualties have been reported following the attack. Air raid alerts remain active at the time of the publication.

Likely in anticipation for a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russia has in recent weeks unleashed a series of drone and missile attacks at Ukraine, apparently to tie up and exhaust Ukrainian air defenses, including the recently-provided American Patriot missile systems.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
