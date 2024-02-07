Air raid alert goes off everywhere in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Air raid alerts were activated in all Ukrainian oblasts and in the city of Kyiv at around 6 a.m. local time on Feb. 7 following the Air Force warning of incoming cruise missiles.

According to the Air Force, several Tu-95 strategic bombers took off from the Olenya airfield in Murmansk region, Russia. Olenya Air Base in Russia is one of the main airfields from which fighter jets take off with missiles to bomb Ukraine.

Several explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Cherkasy. Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Suniehubov reported that Russian forces struck Kharkiv at least four times at around 6 a.m. local time.

An infrastructure site was targeted in the Slobidskyi district of the city, according to Suniehubov.

No casualties were reported following the attack, however, the governor urged residents to remain in shelters.