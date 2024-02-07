Skip to content
Air raid alert goes off everywhere in Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova February 7, 2024 6:49 AM 1 min read
People shelter in a metro station during an air raid alert on in Kyiv on March 20, 2023. (Photo for illustrative purposes) (Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)
Air raid alerts were activated in all Ukrainian oblasts and in the city of Kyiv at around 6 a.m. local time on Feb. 7 following the Air Force warning of incoming cruise missiles.

According to the Air Force, several Tu-95 strategic bombers took off from the Olenya airfield in Murmansk region, Russia. Olenya Air Base in Russia is one of the main airfields from which fighter jets take off with missiles to bomb Ukraine.

Several explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Cherkasy. Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Suniehubov reported that Russian forces struck Kharkiv at least four times at around 6 a.m. local time.

An infrastructure site was targeted in the Slobidskyi district of the city, according to Suniehubov.

No casualties were reported following the attack, however, the governor urged residents to remain in shelters.

Author: Olena Goncharova
12:36 AM

Hacker group reveals cost of Iranian drone production.

A group of hackers from the Prana Network were able to gain access to the mail servers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) which contained information on the production and cost of Shahed-136 attack drones used by Russia.
11:21 PM

Borrell visits police, National Guard training facility in Kyiv.

Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, visited one of the training facilities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where EUAM instructors are training Ukrainian police and members of the National Guard, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced via Telegram.
9:56 PM

Tucker Carlson announces interview with Putin.

Former Fox News host and far-right commentator Tucker Carlson announced he will soon conduct an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirming rumors about his controversial visit to Russia.
8:56 PM

Kazakh President nominates new PM.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed his chief of staff, Olzhas Bektenov, to be Kazakhstan's new prime minister following the resignation of Tokayev's former cabinet.
