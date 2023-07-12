Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: Serbia refuses to extradite fugitive SBU ex-general to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek July 12, 2023 7:14 PM 1 min read
A court in the Serbian city of Niš rejected the request to extradite fugitive Andrii Naumov, the former head of the internal security department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to his home country, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on July 12.

The outlet wrote that the case was sent for further consideration by the Court of Appeals without any deadline for a new decision.

In Ukraine, Naumov is suspected of abuse of power in an official position, fraud, and causing losses to the state of more than Hr 3.2 million ($87,000), RFE/RL clarified.

The suspect left the country on Feb. 23, 2022, just hours before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He was then arrested by Serbian border guards in June on money laundering charges while trying to cross the border to North Macedonia.

In their appeal to the Serbian courts, Ukrainian prosecutors promised that the former SBU officer will be returned to Serbia to face the charges there after serving his sentence at home.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

