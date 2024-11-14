Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, United States, US Senate, Congress, Republicans, Politics
Edit post

Senate Republicans pick John Thune as new majority leader

by Abbey Fenbert November 14, 2024 5:04 AM 2 min read
U.S. Sen. John Thune speaks after being elected Senate Majority Leader for the 119th Congress following the Senate Republican leadership elections at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Republicans in the U.S. Senate elected Sen. John Thune of South Dakota as their next majority leader in a 29-24 vote on Nov. 13.

The Republican party took back control of the 100-seat chamber in the U.S. elections on Nov. 5. Republicans claimed a sweeping victory, securing control of the Senate, House of Representatives, and the White House.

Thune represents the establishment wing of the conservative party, as opposed to those closely associated with President-elect Donald Trump. Trump allies including Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson advocated for Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a Trump loyalist, to win the majority leader role.

Thune will officially become the majority leader when the new Senate is sworn in on Jan. 3, 2025.

"We are excited to reclaim the majority and to get to work with our colleagues in the House to enact President Trump's agenda," Thune told reporters after his election.

In previous statements, Thune has expressed support for Ukraine, including backing continued U.S. aid to Kyiv amid a Republican-led congressional obstruction campaign.

"America cannot retreat from the world stage," he said in March 2024.

"American leadership is desperately needed ... and we need to make sure that Ukraine has the weaponry and the resources that it needs to defeat the Russians."

While Thune has criticized Trump in the past, he reportedly told senators that he was willing to cooperate with Trump, including on issues relating to Ukraine, according to the Washington Post.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Editors' Picks

