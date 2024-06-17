Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Nuclear arms, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine
Edit post

Ukraine's security council secretary doesn't rule out Russia using nuclear arms if facing 'catastrophic defeat'

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 17, 2024 11:37 AM 2 min read
National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Nothing can be ruled out if Russia finds itself on the verge "of a catastrophic defeat," including the use of tactical nuclear weapons by Moscow, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, the National Security and Defense Council secretary, said in an interview with The Times published on June 16.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly made nuclear threats against Ukraine and the West since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. The threats have failed to materialize, and Russia continues to wage its all-out war without using its nuclear arsenal.

Lytvynenko was asked if there were any circumstances under which Putin could turn to the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

"We can't rule out anything, if Russia is on the verge of a catastrophic defeat," he answered, adding that such a defeat could trigger the collapse of Russian front lines, army desertions, and protests in Moscow.

At the same time, the official said that Russia's defeat on the battlefield would not automatically lead to the use of nuclear weapons, as Putin could try to convince his people that the ongoing course of events is "a victory."

The official said that there is no possibility that Putin will deploy nuclear weapons as long as Russia has the upper hand in the full-scale war against Ukraine.

"He wants to live," Lytvynenko added.

Russia launched a new campaign in Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, but it has effectively bogged down in just about two weeks, with Ukrainian forces counterattacking near the border town of Vovchansk.

The most difficult battlefield situation is reportedly in Donetsk Oblast as Russia is pushing in multiple directions, Ukraine's General Staff said in its June 16 update.

The Group of Seven (G7) issued a statement regarding "Russia's irresponsible and threatening nuclear rhetoric" on June 14 as the two-day G7 summit in Italy drew to a close, warning Moscow against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

As Moscow's nuclear saber-rattling continues, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on June 16 that the alliance's members are in discussions to deploy more nuclear weapons on standby.

Telegraph: NATO in talks to put more nuclear weapons on standby, Stoltenberg says
NATO countries are in discussions to deploy more nuclear weapons on standby, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the Telegraph on June 16 as Russia continues to threaten the use of nuclear weapons.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.