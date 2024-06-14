Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
News Feed, G7, Russia, Belarus, Nuclear arms, Ukraine, War
G7 warns Russia against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 14, 2024 11:32 PM 2 min read
The G7 leaders during a summit in Apulia, Italy, on June 13, 2024. (German Chancellor Olaf Scholz/X)
A situation where Russia would use nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine would be "inadmissible," the Group of Seven (G7) warned in a joint statement on June 14 as the two-day G7 summit in Italy drew to a close.

The G7, comprised of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K., and the U.S., as well as the EU, issued the statement amid "Russia’s irresponsible and threatening nuclear rhetoric."

Putin has repeatedly made nuclear threats against Ukraine and the West since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. The threats have failed to materialize, and Russia continues to wage its all-out war without using its nuclear arsenal.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced in May it would practice the usage of tactical nuclear weapons in response to purported and unspecified "provocative statements" from the West.

The G7 noted Russia's "posture of strategic intimidation, including its announced deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus."

Minsk announced on June 10 that Belarus will participate in the second stage of Russian drills simulating the launch of tactical nuclear weapons.

The G7 also highlighted China and other third countries "that materially support Russia's war machine," and said it would continue to sanction entities based in these countries "that facilitate Russia's acquisition of items for its defense industrial base."

"We call on China to cease the transfer of dual-use materials, including weapons components and equipment, that are inputs for Russia’s defense sector," the G7 said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently named China as the "primary contributor" to Russia's military-industrial complex

While the G7 seeks "constructive and stable relations with China," the group also expressed "deep concern" over Beijing's support to Moscow, and called "on China to press Russia to stop its military aggression."

The G7 urged "all countries to observe the Olympic Truce individually and collectively," referring to the Ancient Greek tradition that allowed the safe passage of athletes to and from the Olympics.

Belarus Weekly: Warsaw establishes commission to investigate Russian, Belarusian influence
Following the death of a Polish soldier stabbed at the Polish-Belarusian, Warsaw reintroduces its buffer zone and demands that Belarus extradite the suspected attacker. Belarus joins in the second stage of Russian nuclear drills, simulating the combat use of tactical nuclear warheads, with the aim…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

4:11 PM

Putin names ceasefire demands, including Kyiv's complete withdrawal from four Ukrainian regions.

Speaking on the eve of the global peace summit in Switzerland on June 15-16, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukrainian troops must leave Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, and Kyiv must abandon any ambition to join NATO. Russia doesn't aim for peace, but for the continuation of the war, the occupation of Ukraine, and the destruction of Ukrainian people, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement.
12:36 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 254 fallen soldiers.

The Geneva Conventions dictate that people who lost their lives during war are entitled to a dignified burial. Over 2,400 fallen soldiers have been repatriated to Ukraine in the last two years.
10:36 AM

Ukraine preparing 10 more bilateral security agreements, Zelensky says.

Over 30 countries have joined the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine so far. The U.S. and Japan joined 15 other countries on June 13, including the U.K., Germany, and France, that have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia's aggression.
