Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Hot topic, Oleksiy Danilov, Iran, Flight PS752
Edit post

Security Council head: PS752 shootdown was premeditated terror attack

by Alexander Query January 9, 2022 4:38 PM 3 min read
Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council secretary Oleksiy Danilov on Jan. 6 accused the Iranian regime of committing a premeditated terrorist attack by downing flight PS752 that killed 176 people two years ago, on Jan. 8, 2020. (president.gov.ua)
This audio is created with AI assistance

While the world prepared to mark the second anniversary of the shooting down of flight PS752 above Tehran that killed 176 people on Jan. 8, 2020, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council secretary Oleksiy Danilov told Voice of America that he considered the incident a to be premeditated terrorist attack by the Iranian regime.

"What happened was a terrorist act committed against a civilian aircraft," Danilov said in a Jan. 5 interview.

He also said that Iranian authorities had allowed other civilian jets to take off from Tehran airport before the crash, alleging the shootdown was likely ordered by senior Iranian officials, and that the Ukrainian plane was targeted on purpose.

"We have the impression that they (the Iranians) had been waiting specifically for our plane. We can assume this," he said, hinting this opinion is shared by other people in the administration or the government. "It must have been an order from senior management. No (air defense) operators can make such a decision on their own."

Danilov also said that Iran had not paid any compensation to Ukrainian victims' families so far, and that its cooperation with Ukraine's criminal investigation was non-existent.

Danilov first made the allegation that Iran deliberately shot down PS752 in an April 2021 Globe and Mail interview. However, Ukraine has thus far not provided evidence that Iran's shooting down of Flight PS752 was part of a premeditated, intentional act.

Long quest for justice

Early on Jan. 8, 2020, a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 with 176 people on board was shot down by an Iranian missile four minutes after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport. There were no survivors.

The flight was carrying 167 passengers, including nationals of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, and the U.K. to Kyiv, where many planned to catch connecting flights. Twenty-six of the victims were under 18, and 13 were children under 10. The list of victims included families, a newlywed couple and many university students and professors.

That day, Ukraine lost 11 citizens, including nine crew members.

Initially, Iran blamed engine issues. After the release of video recordings that captured the plane’s final seconds, Tehran admitted that the plane was struck by two Iranian missiles. Black box data confirmed that missile strikes brought down the plane.

Iranian officials said that an air defense operator mistook the Ukrainian plane for an American cruise missile and fired on it. Iran’s air defense forces were on high alert at the time of the attack. Hours earlier, Iran had fired ballistic missiles at U.S. military bases in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Danilov’s declarations about the crash followed a Canadian court’s ruling on Jan. 4, ordering Iran to pay $84 million-plus interest to the families of six people who died when a passenger plane was shot down near Tehran in 2020.

The judge said the case represented the first time a Canadian court had been asked to determine damages “for loss of life caused by terrorism,” which sparked Danilov's comment.

Iranian state television initially reported that the crash might have been caused by technical issues, but other news reports suggested Iranian forces mistakenly shot the plane down. Tehran finally backtracked and admitted the plane was shot by missiles, but claimed it was an accident.

In a statement issued on Jan. 7, Iran's Foreign Ministry said Tehran has sent letters to embassies of the governments involved to pay the families of 30 foreign victims.

The Iranian statement said Tehran was ready for "bilateral" talks with the countries whose citizens were killed but accused some of those nations, without naming them, of "trying to exploit this painful incident."

The Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement on Jan. 7 that Iran has begun the process of paying the $150,000 compensation its government promised to victims’ families at the end of 2020. It also said that Iran will continue to hold court hearings to try 10 unnamed Iranian officials indicted in April 2021 for shooting down the airliner.

Ukraine joined Canada, the U.K., and Sweden in a joint statement on Jan. 7 vowing to hold Iran accountable for “the actions and omissions of its civil and military officials that led to the illegal downing of flight PS752 by ensuring that Iran makes full reparations for its breaches of international law."

Alexander Query
Alexander Query
Reporter
Alexander Query is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the former business editor at the Kyiv Post. He worked as a TV correspondent and an anchorman at UATV in Ukraine, and received a BA in modern literature from La Sorbonne, in Paris.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.