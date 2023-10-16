Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Second evacuation flight carrying 155 Ukrainians leaves Israel

by Nate Ostiller October 16, 2023 12:14 PM 2 min read
Smoke rises from buildings in northern Gaza as the Israeli military bombards the territory on Oct. 15, 2023. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A second planned flight evacuating Ukrainians from Israel arrived in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca with 155 passengers, most of whom were women and children, Ukraine's Embassy in Israel announced on Oct. 16.

The previous day, 207 Ukrainians were evacuated from Israel on a flight to Bucharest.

Embassy workers cooperated with Romanian authorities on the ground to assist the evacuees.

The embassy also said that its staff was investigating all possible options to evacuate those Ukrainians remaining in Israel who wished to leave.

Around 260 Ukrainian nationals are still located in Gaza and have not been able to evacuate from the besieged territory. There have been conflicting directions from Israeli authorities, who first announced that the Rafah border crossing into Egypt would be opened for foreigners, then revoked permission two hours before evacuations were to begin on Oct. 14.

Palestinian officials reported that the Rafah border crossing would be open as of 9:00 am local time on Oct. 16, but statements from both the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas officials rejected that such a ceasefire plan enabling evacuation was in place.

As of the time of this publication, it is unclear if the border crossing is open, and if foreigners are being allowed to leave.

Ukrainians trapped in besieged Gaza: ‘We are constantly bombed’
Hundreds of Ukrainians have been caught in the crossfire inside the Gaza Strip after Hamas terrorist attacks on Oct. 7 prompted Israel to respond with a total blockade and intense bombardment of the small Palestinian enclave. Ukraine is now working to evacuate 243 Ukrainian citizens from Gaza, whic…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.