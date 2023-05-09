Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Scholz: Russia's show of force 'won't intimidate' Europe

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 9, 2023 6:58 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's display of force in its military parade on May 9 "won't intimidate" Europe, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an address to the European Parliament.

"The message of this May 9 is not the one that is heard today from Moscow. Our message: the past will not triumph over the future. And the future, our future, is the European Union!" Scholz said, as quoted by the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

Scholz also reiterated Europe's long-term support for Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

Russia commemorates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II on May 9, as opposed to May 8, when Victory Day celebrations in most former Allied countries occur.

In 2015, then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko designated May 8 as the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation but Ukraine kept celebrating Victory Day on May 9.

May 8 was a working day, and May 9 remained a public holiday.

On May 8, 2023, President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada to switch to celebrating Victory Day on May 8.

Zelensky also signed a decree to make May 9 Europe Day, held annually in other EU member countries to celebrate "peace and unity in Europe."

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
