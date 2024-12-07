Scholz tells journalists joint strategy on Ukraine possible with Trump

This audio is created with AI assistance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed confidence in reaching an agreement with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on a joint strategy for Ukraine after their phone conversation.

Speaking to the Funke group of newspapers on Dec. 6, Scholz said: "I am confident that we can develop a joint strategy for Ukraine. My guiding principle remains that nothing can be decided without giving the Ukrainian people a say."

Scholz mentioned discussing the matter "in detail" with Trump and added that his team is maintaining direct communication with Trump's security advisers.

Ukraine has emerged as a central topic in Germany's snap election campaign, set for February, following the collapse of Scholz's three-party governing coalition last month.

During a rare visit to Kyiv on Dec. 2, Scholz promised 650 million euros ($680 million) worth of arms to be supplied this December. A German Defense Ministry spokesperson clarified that this will be part of a 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) package already announced in October.









