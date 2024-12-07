This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Scholz tells journalists joint strategy on Ukraine possible with Trump

by Olena Goncharova December 7, 2024 4:50 AM 1 min read
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a session of the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, on Nov, 7, 2024. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed confidence in reaching an agreement with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on a joint strategy for Ukraine after their phone conversation.

Speaking to the Funke group of newspapers on Dec. 6, Scholz said: "I am confident that we can develop a joint strategy for Ukraine. My guiding principle remains that nothing can be decided without giving the Ukrainian people a say."

Scholz mentioned discussing the matter "in detail" with Trump and added that his team is maintaining direct communication with Trump's security advisers.

Ukraine has emerged as a central topic in Germany's snap election campaign, set for February, following the collapse of Scholz's three-party governing coalition last month.

During a rare visit to Kyiv on Dec. 2, Scholz promised 650 million euros ($680 million) worth of arms to be supplied this December. A German Defense Ministry spokesperson clarified that this will be part of a 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) package already announced in October.

Discussions about German peacekeepers in Ukraine ‘irresponsible,’ opposition leader says
Germany’s conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz said on Dec. 4 that any speculations about deploying German troops to ensure a ceasefire are irresponsible at this time.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek



announced new military aid for Ukraine. He stated the visit sent a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, affirming Berlin's unwavering support for Kyiv throughout the war.

Author: Olena Goncharova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.