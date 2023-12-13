Scholz: Germany's 2nd Patriot to be deployed in Ukraine by this year's end

This audio is created with AI assistance

The second Patriot air defense system previously pledged by Berlin will be deployed in Ukraine and operational by the end of 2023, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Dec. 13, RBC Ukraine reported.

Ukraine received two Patriot systems from the U.S. and Germany in the spring. In the fall, Scholz pledged to send an additional Patriot as allies rush to bolster Ukraine's air defenses for the winter.

Speaking to the German parliament, Scholz noted that Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian air strikes has improved.

The chancellor reminded the lawmakers that Germany has already supplied Ukraine with Patriot, IRIS-T, and Gepard air defenses, Ukrinform reported.

Scholz added that Kyiv would also receive armored vehicles, ammunition, winter protective gear, and generators to help prepare the country for the winter.

Berlin announced a $1.4-billion aid package for Ukraine in November, including four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, 20,000 155mm shells, and anti-tank mines.

"All of this is urgently needed. Because Russia has now put its economy entirely at the service of this war. Russian weapons production is running at full speed," Scholz said.

Highly capable Patriot systems play a vital role in protecting Ukraine's airspace, as they have proven themselves effective even against advanced Russian missiles like Kh-47M2 Kinzhal.