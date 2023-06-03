Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Scholz defends Ukraine military aid in public response to hecklers

by Igor Kossov June 3, 2023 7:27 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivered a firm response to around 100 pro-Russian hecklers that interrupted his speech at a festival near Berlin on June 3, as seen on a video of the event widely posted on social media.

The hecklers assembled in front of the town hall, yelling "warmonger," "liar" and "bandit" and demanded an end to military aid for Ukraine.

Right after his greetings, Scholz said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is the warmonger, who marched 200,000 soldiers into Ukraine to conquer and destroy it.

Scholz said he sees no alternative to supplying Ukraine with weapons so that it could defend against Russia. The chancellor also pointed out that Russia under Putin killed many civilians, including children and the elderly.

When the hecklers continued to shout, Brandenburg Prime Minister Ditmar Woidke told them to continue their demonstration in Moscow's Red Square.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
