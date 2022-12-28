Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

SBU: Ukrainian sentenced to 11 years in prison for leaking information to Russian troops

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 28, 2022 2:20 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian court has sentenced a Ukrainian man to 11 years in prison for leaking the locations of bomb shelters and the positions of Ukrainian troops to Russian forces, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reported on Dec. 28.

The information he provided pertained to the areas surrounding Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast.

According to the SBU, Russian forces intended to “use the received data to prepare and carry out missile strikes on Kramatorsk.”

The SBU detained the man in March.

Earlier in December, 15 residents of Russian-occupied parts of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts who had “voluntarily joined” Russian troops after Feb. 24 as snipers and grenade launchers were sentenced to 15 years in prison for state treason.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.