SBU: Sumy officials arrested for taking $58,000 bribe

by Dinara Khalilova October 2, 2023 10:46 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian law enforcement officers arrest Sumy Mayor Oleksandr Lysenko after he allegedly received the last tranche of a $58,000 bribe on Oct. 2, 2023. (National Anti-Corruption Bureau/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The mayor of Sumy and chief of the city council’s infrastructure department were arrested when receiving the last tranche of a Hr 2.13 million ($58,000) bribe, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reported on Oct. 2.

The law enforcement agency didn’t name the suspects, but it’s known from open sources that Oleksandr Lysenko has held the position of mayor of Sumy since 2014, while Oleksandr Zhurba heads the infrastructure department.

According to the SBU, the officials demanded a bribe from a local company involved in garbage disposal, threatening to obstruct the business in case the company refused to pay.

The suspects allegedly received the bribe in tranches from November 2022 to October 2023, with the last payment of around $38,000 taken on Oct. 2, adds the report.

If convicted, the officials might face up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
