Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

SBU seizes $2 million worth of property of former Education Minister suspected of high treason

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 9, 2023 3:39 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reported it had seized $2 million worth of property belonging to Dmytro Tabachnyk, former Education Minister under ousted pro-Kremlin President Viktor Yanukovych and his government.

Tabachnyk is suspected of high treason committed under martial law for allegedly taking part in organizing sham "referendums" in Russian-occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The former minister was personally consulting Moscow-installed proxies in the Russian-occupied regions.

Tabachnyk’s seized assets are primarily real estate, land plots, and money in foreign currency, SBU wrote on Telegram.

Trying to avoid possible confiscation, Tabachnyk registered the property with his relatives in advance, but SBU reportedly exposed the scheme.

He is currently “hiding from justice” in Russian-occupied Crimea, according to SBU.

Tabachnyk was Education Minister during the presidency of Yanukovych, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison in absentia in 2019. Yanukovych was found guilty of high treason and helping Russia illegally annex Crimea. Yanukovych fled Kyiv to Russia on Feb. 22, 2014, after being ousted by the Euromaidan Revolution.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.