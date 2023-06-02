Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
SBU: Kolomoisky's purported business partner exposed in Ukrtatnafta embezzlement scandal

by Kate Tsurkan June 2, 2023 8:53 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported on June 2 that it had exposed Mykhailo Kiperman, reportedly one of oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky's business partners, for embezzling nearly Hr 600 million ($16 million) from the oil refining company Ukrtatnafta.

According to materials gathered by the SBU, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Economic Security Bureau, nearly Hr 600 million were taken from Ukrtatnafta's accounts on the first day of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Kiperman, a former member of Ukrtatnafta's supervisory board, allegedly initiated the withdrawal of the funds.

The Hr 600 million was transferred on Feb. 24 to the accounts of a European-based company allegedly controlled by Kiperman, the SBU wrote.

The funds were originally intended as payment to a supplier for 84,000 tons of previously-chartered crude oil.

Rather than send the Hr 600 million to the crude oil supplier, "the former top management of UkrTatNafta created a 'clone contract' in which they changed the recipient's payment details," the SBU wrote.

The Economic Security Bureau previously reported on Feb. 1 that it had previously uncovered a $1 billion embezzlement scheme at oil companies Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta that was organized by the "previous management" of the companies.

The SBU and the Economic Security Bureau raided Kolomoisky’s house in Dnipro the same day.

Both Ukrnafta, Ukraine's largest oil producer, and Ukrtatnafta were previously linked to Kolomoisky.

Defense Ministry uses martial law to seize oligarchs’ assets
The Ukrainian government’s clampdown on strategic companies owned by oligarchs was swift and unexpected. Invoking special provisions under martial law, the Defense Ministry seized five companies associated with controversial businessmen Ihor Kolomoisky, Kostyantyn Zhevago, Konstantin Grigorishin, a…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Kate Tsurkan
