Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Investigators expose $1 billion embezzlement scheme at Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 1, 2023 10:12 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Economic Security Bureau said on Feb. 1 that it had exposed an alleged $1 billion embezzlement scheme at oil companies Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, which were previously affiliated with oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky.

The bureau said the scheme was organized by the "previous management" of the companies. Kolomosiky used to control the management of the two companies.

Earlier on Feb. 1, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Economic Security Bureau raided Kolomoisky’s house in the city of Dnipro.

Until 2022, about 42% of Ukrnafta belonged to companies associated with Kolomoisky, and the state owned the rest.

Ukrnafta is the country’s largest oil producer, while Ukrtatnafta is a refining company.

Investigators search Kolomoisky, Avakov, incumbent top officials in unprecedented raid
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.