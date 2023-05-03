Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

SBU, police disband 9 bot farms spreading disinformation

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 3, 2023 3:30 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) disbanded nine bot farms spreading information about fake threats in Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on May 3.

The work of the bot farms intended "to destabilize the situation in Ukraine and discredit the activities of the top military-political leadership of our country in the conditions of war," according to the Prosecutor General's Office.  

The disinformation networks operating the bot farms were located in Ternopil, Poltava, Cherkasy, Sumy, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Zakarpattia oblasts.

More than 5,000 accounts were created on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, with an audience of more than 150,000 users, the Prosecutor General's Office wrote.

Hardware and software for "growing" bots were installed in the homes or office premises of network members.

Law enforcement officers discovered computer equipment with evidence of illegal activity, 5,000 SIM cards of Ukrainian mobile operators, GSM gateways, and other specialized equipment as well.

Some of the info spread by the bot farms included fake terrorist threats and reports of objects being mined.

Ukraine war latest: Parliament extends martial law; 8 assault brigades ‘fully formed’
Key developments on May 2: * Blinken says counteroffensive planned within weeks * 8 Offensive Guard brigades ‘fully formed,’ others in progress * US believes Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties in 5 months * CBC: 2 Canadians killed in Bakhmut * Parliament extends martial law, defines Russia…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.