SBU detains Voznesensk deputy mayor over embezzlement charges

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 5, 2023 3:43 AM
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) detained Voznesensk deputy mayor after uncovering an embezzlement scheme in Mykolaiv Oblast on May 4.

Deputy mayor and three accomplices face charges related to embezzling approximately one million hryvnias ($27,000) of budget funds allocated for defense procurement in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Two accomplices worked in the accounting department of the Voznesensk city council, while another led a local charity foundation.

During the search, SBU found over a million hryvnias and other evidence of illegal activity. If convicted, the suspects will face up to 12 years in prison.

On May 4, another local official, Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, was also detained over embezzlement charges. He faces accusations of embezzling over Hr 92 million ($2.5 million) of budget funds while purchasing Odesa's Krayan factory building.

Odesa Mayor detained over embezzlement charges
Ukraine’s High Anti-Corruption Court ordered a 60-day detention of Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov on May 4 and set bail at Hr 13 million (about $352,000), the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) reported.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
