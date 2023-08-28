SBU detains Kherson resident suspected of working for Russian special services

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported on Aug. 28 that it had detained a local woman accused of providing Russia with locations of Ukrainian positions in Kherson.

Over the past month, the woman has tracked the whereabouts of Ukrainian forces, trying to determine their approximate number and identify military equipment, the SBU wrote.

Then she allegedly sent Russian special services the gathered information, which Russia has used to carry out regular attacks against Kherson with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and kamikaze drones.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a Kherson resident whom Russia remotely recruited after the city's liberation last year.

"She interested the enemy with her destructive activity on pro-Kremlin Internet resources, where she left anti-Ukrainian comments," according to the SBU.

The woman was charged with treason committed under martial law. She remains in custody and may face life-long imprisonment.

On Aug. 8, the SBU detained a collaborator in Kherson who purportedly took part in the Russian repressions against locals during the city's occupation.

Ukrainian troops liberated the city of Kherson and other settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022. The part of Kherson Oblast located on the river's east bank remains under Russian occupation.