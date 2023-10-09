Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
SBU detains factory director for allegedly transferring $400,000 to Russian proxy forces

by Martin Fornusek October 9, 2023 1:57 PM 2 min read
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a director of a foundry in occupied Makiivka, Donetsk Oblast, over allegedly transferring funds to Russian occupation authorities in Donetsk Oblast before the start of the full-scale war. Photo published on Oct. 9, 2023, Kyiv Oblast. (Source: SBU)
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) detained a businessman in Kyiv Oblast for allegedly transferring over $400,000 to Russian proxy forces in Donetsk Oblast, the SBU announced on Oct. 9.

The suspect is the director of a foundry in the occupied city of Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

According to the investigators, the businessman continued to conduct business in the city even after its capture by Russian forces in 2014.

The plant reportedly sold goods to Ukraine through other front companies registered in the country. This allegedly allowed the suspect to bypass state-imposed restrictions on conducting business with companies in the occupied territories.

A large part of the received profits were allegedly transferred to the Russian occupation authorities in Ukraine as "taxes." These transactions were carried out through sanctioned banks in Russia and the occupied Donbas region, the SBU reported.

Shortly before the start of the full-scale war, the businessman allegedly transferred more than $400,000 to the budget of the occupation authorities. These funds were then used by those authorities for military purposes, the investigators said.

During the search of the suspect's offices and residences, the law enforcement agents uncovered documents and electronic devices containing evidence of the scheme.

The SBU said it had also exposed the factory director's accomplices in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia.

All suspects face up to 10 years in prison and confiscation of property.

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

