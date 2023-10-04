Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

SBU detains 3 alleged Russian spies operating in Kharkiv, Zhytomyr oblasts

by Martin Fornusek October 4, 2023 3:02 PM 1 min read
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) had detained three people, including one Russian citizen, suspected of working for the Russian military intelligence (GRU), Oct. 4, 2023. (Source: SBU)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) had detained three people, including one Russian citizen, suspected of working for the Russian military intelligence (GRU), SBU announced on Oct. 4.

At the instruction of their Russian handlers, the suspects allegedly collected information on Ukraine's Armed Forces and the consequences of Russian strikes in Kharkiv and Zhytomyr oblasts.

GRU was collecting this information in preparation for subsequent strikes, the SBU said.

According to the report, the suspects were local residents recruited by Russian intelligence before the start of the full-scale war.

The alleged spies are now in custody and face life in prison.

Northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, lying at the Ukrainian-Russian border, is a regular target of Russian strikes.

Investigation: Baltic-registered crypto firms service payments for Russian private army, allow sanctions evasion
Known for its innovative e-governing system and booming IT industry, Estonia made a supposedly groundbreaking move in 2017. By launching a licensing system for cryptocurrency companies, the Baltic country wanted to become the first in the European Union to regulate crypto business. Instead, Estonia…
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Myroniuk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.