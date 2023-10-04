SBU detains 3 alleged Russian spies operating in Kharkiv, Zhytomyr oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) had detained three people, including one Russian citizen, suspected of working for the Russian military intelligence (GRU), SBU announced on Oct. 4.

At the instruction of their Russian handlers, the suspects allegedly collected information on Ukraine's Armed Forces and the consequences of Russian strikes in Kharkiv and Zhytomyr oblasts.

GRU was collecting this information in preparation for subsequent strikes, the SBU said.

According to the report, the suspects were local residents recruited by Russian intelligence before the start of the full-scale war.

The alleged spies are now in custody and face life in prison.

Northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, lying at the Ukrainian-Russian border, is a regular target of Russian strikes.