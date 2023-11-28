SBU arrests woman suspected of aiding Russian strikes on Odesa

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a member of an alleged network set up by the Russian military intelligence agency, known as the GRU.

The suspect, a local businesswoman, allegedly sent the GRU dozens of locations where she thought Ukrainian military units were based, according to the SBU.

Russian forces reportedly used this information to conduct targeted air strikes on Odesa, primarily with Shahed kamikaze drones.

The woman then reported the consequences of the attacks to her handler in the GRU, Grigory Ivanov, the SBU wrote. She allegedly communicated with him through “an anonymous chat in a popular messenger.”

After being recruited by the GRU in June, the woman also provided Russia with information on infrastructure facilities in Odesa, added the SBU.

The woman was detained and charged with treason. If convicted, she might face life-long imprisonment.

The SBU charged two other members of the same agent network in August — an agent nicknamed Diezel and his wife, who is now “hiding from justice” in Russia.

Ukrainian media outlet New Voice reported on Nov. 13, citing its sources, that the SBU was investigating over 8,000 cases of suspected treason.