SBU: 3 members of Russian spy network apprehended in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Odesa oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported on June 5 that it apprehended three members of a Russian spy network operating in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, and Odesa oblasts.

According to the SBU, the Russian spy ring was attempting to collect intelligence on the Ukrainian military's locations, weaponry, and personnel composition in the three oblasts.

Members of the spy ring received up to $500 for each completed task, depending on the "urgency" and "quality" of their work.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian agent who went by the codename "Thunder" posed as an unemployed person in Kryvyi Rih.

He took up short-term employment assignments near critical facilities so that he could draw up defensive line schemes and identify locations where equipment and ammunition were stored in the city, according to the SBU.

In Odesa Oblast, another spy obtained the codes used to move freely within the city during curfew and pass through checkpoints by covertly attempting to "utilize his acquaintances among Ukrainian military and law enforcement personnel," the SBU wrote.

He was also reportedly tasked with determining the coordinates of military facilities in the region.

In Vinnystia Oblast, another spy attempted to determine the coordinates of the Air Force Command Headquarters and National Guard units.