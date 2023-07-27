Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Rivne Oblast military enlistment office head detained over physical abuse of subordinate

by Martin Fornusek July 27, 2023 6:15 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) announced on July 27 that the head of the Rivne Oblast military enlistment office and another senior officer were detained after abusing a subordinate.

According to the SBI, Serhii Lutsiuk, the head of the Rivne Oblast enlistment office, and another officer who heads the district enlistment office discovered that one of their subordinates planned to report their violations.

Lutsiuk then reportedly beat the soldier with a bat, while the district head recorded the abuse on a phone. The subordinate was forced to beg for forgiveness on his knees, the investigators reported.

Law enforcement officers conducted six searches at the offices, places of residence, and vehicles of the suspects. During the search, eight bags of what appeared to be narcotic substances and tools for their use were seized from the head of the district enlistment office, the SBI said.

The investigators also discovered the bat that Lutsiuk used at his residence.

Lutsiuk was charged with abuse of power or official authority, while the second official was charged with possession of psychotropic substances in large quantities.

Ukrainian authorities launched a country-wide inspection of military enlistment offices after an investigation by Ukrainska Pravda revealed that Yevhen Borysov, the former head of Odesa Oblast military enlistment office, had acquired assets, including a villa and luxury cars, worth $4.5 million in Spain at the end of 2022 during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Borysov is under investigation for illicit enrichment and the violation of the order of military service.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
