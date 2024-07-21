Skip to content
Satellite images show damage to Russian airfield in Rostov Oblast after reported drone strike

by Abbey Fenbert July 21, 2024 4:35 AM 1 min read
Satellite images of areas damaged by fire at the Millerovo military airfield in Rostov Oblast, Russia, on July 20, 2024. (Screenshot/Radio Free Europe/Wikimapia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Millerovo military airfield in Russia's Rostov Oblast was damaged after a reported overnight drone strike, according to satellite data from July 20.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Ukraine attacked the region with 26 drones overnight on July 19-20. The Crimean Wind Telegram channel then reported that a fire broke out at the Millerovo airfield as a result of the strike.

The airfield's technical-operational unit and the fuel and lubricant warehouse were damaged in the attack, according to satellite imagery compiled by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

The data indicates that fires broke out at the warehouse, the technical-operational unit hangar, and an area of open field.

The photos also appear to substantiate Russian officials' claims that no aircraft were damaged in the strike.

Ukrainian forces regularly conduct drone strikes and sabotage acts on Russian territory, targeting military assets, oil refineries, and industrial facilities. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) on July 9 attacked the Akhtubinsk military airfield in Astrakhan Oblast.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Western allies to provide Kyiv with more long-range weapons and grant permission to use them in strikes against military air bases deep within Russia.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
