Russian authorities claim Ukrainian drone attack in Rostov Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk and Elsa Court July 20, 2024 10:10 AM 1 min read
Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, June 16, 2023. (Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Russia's Rostov Oblast was targeted by a drone attack overnight, Governor Vasily Golubev claimed on July 20.

Rostov Oblast borders Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, and frequently comes under drone attack, according to the local authorities.

"In the north of the Rostov Oblast, air defense forces destroyed more than 10 drones," Golubev said on Telegram at around 3 a.m. local time.

The governor later wrote on Telegram that more than 26 drones had been downed overnight.

The Russian Defense Ministry blamed Ukraine for the attack and said that 26 drones had been downed overnight over Rostov Oblast. The Kyiv Independent could not verify Russia's claims.

According to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, a fire broke out at the Millerovo air base as a result of the attack.

The channel shared a video originally published on a Telegram channel for local Rostov news, which described the video as showing "two large fires after an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Millerovsky district."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the video.

Russian forces attack energy facility in Sumy Oblast
Russian forces launched an attack against Sumy Oblast overnight on July 20, damaging an energy facility in the Konotop district.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Authors: The Kyiv Independent news desk, Elsa Court
