News Feed, St. Petersburg, Russia, Enlistment Offices, Arson, Crime
Saint Petersburg woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for allegedly setting fire to military enlistment office

by Nate Ostiller June 21, 2024 12:13 PM 1 min read
Saint Petersburg, Russia, in an undated photo. For illustrative purposes. (Walter Bibikow/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Saint Petersburg woman Elena Komaricheva was sentenced to 10 years in prison for allegedly trying to burn down a military enlistment office, a city court ruled on June 21.

According to the court, Komaricheva received instructions from an unknown source on how to acquire flammable materials and create an improvised Molotov cocktail.

Komaricheva then threw three of the homemade incendiary devices at a recruiting office in September 2023, reportedly causing around 37,000 rubles ($418) of damage.

At least 11 military enlistment offices were set on fire in Russia following the beginning of the general mobilization campaign in September 2022, in which hundreds of thousands of reservists were brought into the army.

A 17-year-old was sentenced to six years in a penal colony in November 2023 for attempting to burn down enlistment centers in Kirovsk and Saint Petersburg.

Even as the peak of mobilization subsided, arson attacks against enlistment offices continued.

The independent Russian media outlet Meduza reported in August 2023 that there had been at least 28 attempts to set fire to enlistment offices over the previous five days.

UK Defense Ministry: Increase in arson attacks at Russian enlistment offices likely signals ‘disaffection’ amid war, potential mobilization
The doubling of arson attacks on Russian enlistment offices in the past six months is likely attributed to a “greater sense of disaffection” among Russians as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues and a potential second wave of mobilization looms, the U.K. Defense Ministry’s assessed in…
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Nate Ostiller
10:23 AM

Helicopter crashes in Russia's Far East.

A Robinson R-66 helicopter crashed in Amur Oblast with a pilot and three passengers on board, the Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported on June 21, citing authorities.
9:06 PM

Russia considering changes to nuclear doctrine, Putin claims.

Russia is considering changes to its nuclear doctrine due to developments "related to lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons," Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed while speaking on June 20 in Vietnam, a day after his visit to North Korea.
