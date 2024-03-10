Skip to content
Russia, Ukraine, St. Petersburg
Russian media: St Petersburg airport suspends operations after drone attack

by Alexander Khrebet March 10, 2024 9:12 PM 1 min read
The Pulkovo Airport reopens after temporarily suspending all flights due to the detection of an “Unidentified Object” in the sky in Russias St. Petersburg on Feb. 28, 2023. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Pulkovo International Airport in St. Petersburg suspended operations for several hours after an alleged drone attack near Russia's second-largest city on March 10, Russian state news agency Ria Novosti reported.

While Russian regions bordering Ukraine have often faced drone attacks since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine over two years ago, St. Petersburg is rarely targeted by such attacks.

Leningrad Oblast Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko reported that a drone had been downed near the village of Fornovoso south of Pulkovo Airport without casualties on the ground.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the alleged attack.

Fornosovo sits more than 800 kilometers from Russia's border with Ukraine.

Russia's aviation watchdog reported that the airspace had been closed over the airport “to ensure safety” without specifying other details.

Several videos were published on Russian Telegram channels depicting smoke rising near Pulkovo International Airport. Local media reported a fire breaking out at a warehouse in the vicinity. Two people were reportedly injured in the blaze.

Authorities in the neighboring Novgorod Oblast claimed that three drones had been shot down over the region.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the claims.

Alexander Khrebet
Alexander Khrebet
Reporter
Alexander Khrebet is a reporter with the Kyiv Independent. He covers Ukraine’s foreign policy, alleged abuse of power in the country’s military leadership, and reports on the Russian-occupied territories. Alexander is the European Press Prize 2023 winner, the #AllForJan Award 2023 winner and Ukraine's 2022 National Investigative Journalism Award finalist. His was published in the Washington Times and Atlantic Council.Read more
