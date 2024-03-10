Russian media: St Petersburg airport suspends operations after drone attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Pulkovo International Airport in St. Petersburg suspended operations for several hours after an alleged drone attack near Russia's second-largest city on March 10, Russian state news agency Ria Novosti reported.

While Russian regions bordering Ukraine have often faced drone attacks since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine over two years ago, St. Petersburg is rarely targeted by such attacks.

Leningrad Oblast Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko reported that a drone had been downed near the village of Fornovoso south of Pulkovo Airport without casualties on the ground.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the alleged attack.

Fornosovo sits more than 800 kilometers from Russia's border with Ukraine.

Russia's aviation watchdog reported that the airspace had been closed over the airport “to ensure safety” without specifying other details.

Several videos were published on Russian Telegram channels depicting smoke rising near Pulkovo International Airport. Local media reported a fire breaking out at a warehouse in the vicinity. Two people were reportedly injured in the blaze.

Authorities in the neighboring Novgorod Oblast claimed that three drones had been shot down over the region.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the claims.