Russia's missile attack hit residential building in Mykolaiv, no casualties reported

This audio is created with AI assistance

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said that Russian troops attacked the city with S-300 missiles overnight on Oct. 23. One of the missiles hit a five-story residential building, Sienkevych said.

The attack also damaged a 10-story residential building, a heating line, a children's playground, and several parked cars. There were no casualties, Sienkevych said.

Ukraine's Air Force reported on Oct. 23 that 14 Iranian-made "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones were shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast overnight.