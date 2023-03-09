Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia's mass attack hits infrastructure sites in 4 regions

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 9, 2023 8:30 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck infrastructure sites in four regions overnight on March 9, including Kirovohrad, Odesa, Vinnytsia and Kryvyi Rih oblasts, Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Command, reported.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Humeniuk said that Russia used Iranian-made Shahed-type drones and several types of missiles, including Kh-22 long-range anti-ship missiles, Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles, Kh-59 cruise missiles and Kalibr cruise missiles.

At least nine missiles were shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast, six missiles were destroyed over Odesa region, and two missiles were shot down over Kherson Oblast, according to Humeniuk.

Explosions were reported in the cities of Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Zhytomyr, as well as Kyiv, Poltava, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil oblasts amid a mass Russian attack overnight on March 9.

Emergency blackouts will be introduced in a number of Ukraine's regions after Russia's overnight attacks, Serhiy Kovalenko, the CEO of energy supplier Yasno, said on March 9. Kovalenko added that this was a "preventative measure."

Official: Russia attacks Kyiv with 'almost all types of aerial weapons' in mass attack
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.