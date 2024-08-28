Skip to content
Russia's Kazan airport suspends flights due to drone threat, media reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 28, 2024 8:56 AM 1 min read
Passenger Jet of Atlas Airways, Aeroflot at Kazan International Airport on June 29, 2018 in Kazan, Tatarstan, Russia (EyesWideOpen/Getty Images).
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Kazan International Airport has suspended flights due to the threat of drones, Russian media reported on Aug. 28.

The Kremlin's Federal Air Transport Agency said restrictions were introduced at 7 a.m. Moscow time "to ensure flight safety," with planes being redirected to an airfield in Samara.

The Russian Telegram channel Baza claimed the suspension of flights was due to the threat of drone strikes.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred – Kazan was one of four airports that suspended flights due to the threat of drone strikes in April, and in June, it temporarily shut down due to "security reasons."

Kazan – lying over 900 kilometers (560 miles) east of the Ukrainian border – is located in the Russian republic of Tatarstan, which has previously been the target of Ukrainian drone strikes.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces had downed 12 Ukrainain drones overnight in Rostov and Voronezh oblasts, two Russian regions bordering Ukraine. Two oil depots in Rostov Oblast caught fire following the alleged attacks.

There are no details on possible drone attacks in Tatarstan at the moment.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
