Russia's Kadyrov urges use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine

Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on Telegram that Colonel-General Alexander Lapin, in charge of defending Lyman, did not provide the troops with the means to defend the city, while also accusing Russia's Defense Ministry of nepotism.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, Russian troops have pulled out of the strategic city, fearing encirclement.

Kadyrov also called on declaring martial law in Russia's border districts and using low-yield nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

