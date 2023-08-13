Russia says it intercepted drone over border Belgorod Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on their Telegram channel that it had intercepted a drone attack overnight on Aug. 13.

Russia's air defense reportedly shot down the drone over the territory of Belgorod Oblast around 4 a.m. local time. There were no casualties or damage at the time of the publication.

While Russia blames the Ukrainian military for the strikes, Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Russian state media also claimed on Aug. 12 that 20 Ukrainian drones had been shot down overnight in occupied Crimea. Fourteen drones were destroyed by air defense, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Six others were "suppressed by means of electronic warfare."

Russia’s Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine’s Luhansk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The region has seen periodic shelling and cross-border rocket attacks since spring 2022.