Russia's attacks kill 4 in Donetsk Oblast, 1 in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have killed four civilians and wounded five in Donetsk Oblast, according to the oblast governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko. The bodies of four more people killed by Russian troops during the occupation have been discovered in villages Rubtsi and Lozova, Kyrylenko added.

Russia has also struck Kharkiv Oblast, killing an 82-year-old woman in Kupiansk, and injuring six people in other settlements, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. According to him, Russian troops attacked the city of Kharkiv overnight with S-300 missiles, damaging a civilian building and a trolleybus.

Over the past day, Russian forces have shelled Mykolaiv, damaging an agricultural enterprise, a transformer substation, a water tower, and electrical poles, according to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaly Kim.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian strikes damaged energy and water infrastructure facilities, industrial enterprises, houses, a college, and a furniture factory; they left 1,000 families in Marhanets without electricity, said Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.